Choi is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Choi and fellow lefty hitters Yoshi Tsutsugo, Brandon Lowe and Kevin Kiermaier will bow out of the starting nine while the Yankees bring southpaw James Paxton to the hill in the series finale. Mike Brousseau will fill in for Choi at first base and bat leadoff for the Rays.