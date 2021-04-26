Choi (knee) will take some at-bats at the Rays' alternate training site Monday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Choi underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee March 31, and the recovery timetable is believed to be 4-5 weeks. The 29-year-old appears to be making good progress, and the team hopes to get him approximately 30 at-bats before he's ready to return to game action. Choi will join Triple-A Durham for the first series of the minor-league season and could be in line to make his season debut shortly after.