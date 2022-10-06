Choi went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox.

Choi singled in the first inning before launching a two-run homer off Nick Pivetta in his next at-bat in the third frame. He later added another single and a walk in subsequent at-bats. The home run was the 31-year-old's 11th of the year and first since Sept. 13. Choi finished the year having produced at least one hit in four of his final six games, batting .421 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored over that stretch. The first baseman will end the 2022 regular season with a .233 average, 11 homers, 52 RBI and 36 runs scored over 356 at-bats in 113 games with the Rays.