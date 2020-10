Choi went 2-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in the Rays' Game 5 loss to the Astros on Thursday.

The 29-year-old's second homer of the postseason was a big one as it knotted the game at one apiece in the eighth inning, though Tampa Bay would ultimately fall short. Choi figures to find himself on the bench against lefty Framber Valdez for Game 6, just like he was for Game 1.