Choi (foot) went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and a double Sunday in the Rays' 8-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

Per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Choi wasn't able to run at full speed while playing through the bruised left foot, but the injury didn't impact him at the plate. While Choi may continue to run with extra caution during the playoffs, he should remain a fixture in the heart of the lineup versus right-handed pitching.