Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Won't start Thursday
Choi is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
With southpaw Cole Irvin on the bump for Oakland in the series finale, the lefty-hitting Choi will retreat to the bench. Yandy Diaz will move across the diamond to replace Choi at first base.
