Choi is working out consistently in his native South Korea and maintaining regular contact with manager Kevin Cash and other Rays staffers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Choi returned to his hometown of Incheon back on March 24 and self-quarantined for 14 days. Subsequent to that period, Choi has been working out with his older brother Jungwoo at the latter's With Baseball academy, which offers the 28-year-old access to regular batting practice as he demonstrated in a recent posting on his personal Instagram account. Choi is also using SMS technology to communicate every few days with Cash and head athletic trainer Joe Benge, and he is contemplating a possible mid-May return to the United States to continue preparing for the regular season.