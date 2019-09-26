Choi had X-rays on his foot come back negative after leaving Wednesday's win over the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Choi fouled a ball off his foot during the ninth inning and remained in the contest to finish the at-bat, but he did not retake the field for the bottom of the frame. The 28-year-old will have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing additional time.