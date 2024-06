Caballero is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Taylor Walls (illness) will return to the lineup at shortstop after missing the Rays' previous three games, leaving no room in the infield for Caballero. Though he's been an everyday player for most of the season and has racked up 22 stolen bases, Caballero looks like he could be limited to a part-time role now that Tampa Bay is back to full strength in the infield.