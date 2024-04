Caballero went 1-for-3 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Tigers.

The shortstop continues to make an impact on the basepaths. Caballero has gone 4-for-4 on steal attempts over the last six games, and on the season he sports a .272/.302/.432 slash line with two homers, nine stolen bases, 11 runs and 11 RBI in 23 contests.