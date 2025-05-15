Caballero will start in right field and bat sixth in Thursday's game against the Blue Jays, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

The Rays are including Caballero in the lineup for the seventh time in eight games, with the versatile 28-year-old drawing four starts in right field and one apiece at third base, second base and shortstop during that span. Caballero will likely continue to be fixture in the starting nine against left-handed pitching, but he could soon have to settle for more of a part-time role versus righties. Taylor Walls has seemingly regained a foothold as the Rays' primary shortstop, Josh Lowe (oblique) returned from the injured list Thursday and Yandy Diaz (personal) is on track to return from the restricted list Friday, which will close off three different avenues for Caballero to get consistent playing time when Tampa Bay faces righties.