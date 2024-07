Caballero will start at third base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Caballero has now started in each of the Rays' first three games out of the All-Star break, with two coming at third base and the other at second base. He looks as though he could have the opportunity to play regularly against both right- and left-handed pitching while infielder Yandy Diaz (personal) is on the restricted list and away from the team.