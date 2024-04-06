Caballero isn't in the Rays' lineup for Saturday's game versus Colorado, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Caballero has registered a base hit in six of the seven games he's played in this year, and he'll now catch a day of. Amed Rosario will get a chance to start at shortstop Saturday while batting seventh.
More News
-
Rays' Jose Caballero: Piling up stolen bases•
-
Rays' Jose Caballero: Taking seat on Monday•
-
Rays' Jose Caballero: Strong start to time with Rays•
-
Rays' Jose Caballero: Working on pulling flyballs•
-
Rays' Jose Caballero: Still expected to be primary SS•
-
Rays' Jose Caballero: Likely to open at shortstop•