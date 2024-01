Caballero is likely to be the Rays' Opening Day shortstop, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Things could always change if the Rays make further additions, of course, but as things stand right now Caballero appears to be the favorite to man shortstop in the opener. Acquired earlier this month in a trade with the Mariners, Caballero slashed .221/.343/.320 with four homers and 26 stolen bases over 104 contests. The 27-year-old could just be keeping the seat warm until Junior Caminero is ready.