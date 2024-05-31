Caballero went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts, two runs scored and a stolen base Thursday against the Athletics.

This line is indicative of Caballero's skillset, as he's striking out at a 29.3 percent clip and has just a .306 on-base percentage. However, he has already racked up 20 stolen bases, only the second player to hit that mark at this point in the campaign. Caballero's playing time could be in danger upon the return of Taylor Walls (hip), but for now, he fills a key role for both the Rays and fantasy managers.