Caballero went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases Wednesday against the Orioles.

Caballero has been splitting time almost exactly evenly with Taylor Walls at shortstop since the start of June, though he drew a start in right field Wednesday. He entered the game tied for the league lead in stolen bases, a title that is solely his following Wednesday's contest, as he now has 27 swiped bags for the campaign. His speed is his lone source of fantasy value, as he's gone just 4-for-31 with one RBI and six runs scored across 14 games in June.