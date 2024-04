Caballero went 1-for-4 with a stolen base Wednesday against the Rangers.

Caballero has been in the lineup for six of the Rays' first seven games, hitting between sixth and ninth in the order. He's still found ways to be productive, as he's reached base eight times across 22 plate appearances with six combined RBI and runs scored. Most intriguing has been his aggressiveness on the basepaths, as Caballero now has three stolen bases on the season while being caught once.