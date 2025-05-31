Caballero went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Astros.

Getting the start in right field, the utility player hit leadoff for the first time all year and ripped a Framber Valdez two-seamer into the Crawford Boxes on the second pitch he saw, but it was all the offense the Rays could muster. The long ball was Caballero's second of the season, and over his last 14 games he's earned his audition at the top of the batting order by slashing .280/.345/.460 with six RBI, eight runs and nine steals.