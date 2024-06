Caballero was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta with left calf tightness, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Amed Rosario was a late addition to the lineup as a replacement for Caballero and will hit ninth and start at shortstop. Caballero has served as the Rays' primary shortstop for most of the season, but he had moved into more of a utility infield role of late following Taylor Walls' return from the injured list June 7.