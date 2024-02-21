Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander said Tuesday that Caballero is still expected to be the Opening Day shortstop even after the addition of Amed Rosario, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays are viewing Rosario as more of a utility player than regular at any one position. Acquired via trade from the Mariners in January, Caballero slashed .221/.343/.320 with four homers and 26 stolen bases over 104 games with Seattle in 2023. Taylor Walls (hip) will also eventually be in the mix for starts at shortstop, but he'll miss at least the first month of the season.