Caballero went 1-for-3 with a stolen base Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Caballero has opened the season as the Rays starting shortstop in the absence of Taylor Walls (hip) and has performed well. He has at least one hit in all four games and has also scored twice while driving in three. Caballero also swiped his first base of the campaign after stealing 26 bags in only 280 plate appearances in 2023.