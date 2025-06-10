Caballero walked in his only plate appearance and stole two bases before scoring a run against Boston on Monday.

Caballero began the game on the bench, but he still made an impact on the outcome. The utility man entered as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning, and in the ninth he walked before stealing both second and third base and coming around to score on a sacrifice fly. Caballero has been in and out of the lineup, starting just twice over Tampa Bay's past five games. However, he's brought value with his speed, as his 23 thefts are tied for most in the majors.