Caballero went 1-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Astros.

Caballero now has six steals in his last six games and 15 on the season. The 28-year-old Caballero has also been swinging the bat well, logging at least one hit in seven of his last eight games -- he's gone 9-for-30 (.300) in that span. He's now slashing .252/.328/.369 with one homer, 14 RBI and 13 runs scored across 125 plate appearances this season.