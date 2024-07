Caballero went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI on Sunday against the Yankees.

Caballero has started all three of Tampa Bay's games since the All-Star break due to the absence of Yandy Diaz (personal), which has shifted Isaac Paredes to first base. Caballero has taken advantage, going 4-for-11 with a stolen base, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored.