Caballero is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.
Caballero started all four contests in the Rays' season-opening series with the Blue Jays and reached base six times, but he'll receive a day off Monday. Amed Rosario will start at shortstop and bat cleanup in place of Caballero.
More News
-
Rays' Jose Caballero: Strong start to time with Rays•
-
Rays' Jose Caballero: Working on pulling flyballs•
-
Rays' Jose Caballero: Still expected to be primary SS•
-
Rays' Jose Caballero: Likely to open at shortstop•
-
Rays' Jose Caballero: Traded to Rays•
-
Mariners' Jose Caballero: Homer, steal in win•