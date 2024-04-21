Caballero went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base Saturday against the Yankees.

Caballero continues to impress as the Rays' primary shortstop, as he now has at least one hit in four of his last five games while hitting .288 for the season. Though he doesn't offer much in terms of power, Caballero has been very aggressive on the basepaths, as he now has seven stolen bases on the season while being caught three times. With Taylor Walls out until at least late May, Caballero has a clear runway for consistent playing time.