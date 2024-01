The Rays acquired Caballero from the Mariners on Friday in exchange for Luke Raley, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Caballero will be in the mix to start at shortstop if Taylor Walls (hip) isn't ready and the Rays decide Junior Caminero isn't ready. He can also play second base and shortstop and is under team control through 2029, offering Tampa Bay the flexibility it covets. Caballero slashed .221/.343/.320 with four homers and 26 stolen bases over 104 contests for the Mariners in 2023.