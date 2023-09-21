Raley (arm) is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports.

Raley had been set to undergo an MRI on his left arm after it went numb during a pinch-hitting appearance Wednesday. The results of that exam haven't been revealed, but Raley at the very least will miss his fifth straight start. He was sidelined previously with an undisclosed injury after colliding with a staff member pregame Saturday, although it's not clear whether the two issues are related.