Raley (neck) could be left off the Rays' Wild Card Series roster, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Working his way back from a cervical strain, Raley took batting practice at Tropicana Field on Monday and felt good. However, he returned from the injury too quickly initially last month and had a setback, so the Rays want to make sure he's fully healthy before activating him. Because of that, it seems likely Raley will be held back until at least the ALDS, should the Rays advance. Raimel Tapia, Osleivis Basabe and Francisco Mejia are options to be included on the Rays' roster if Raley is indeed excluded.