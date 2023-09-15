Raley went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and an additional run scored in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Orioles.

The 28-year-old reached on an infield single and scored Tampa Bay's first run in the third before blasting a seventh-inning solo shot, which ultimately proved to be the difference-maker Thursday. The long ball snapped Raley's 15-game homerless drought, during which he hit just .196 and struck out in 32.7 percent of his at-bats. Raley now owns a .251/.336/.494 slash line with 19 home runs, 49 RBI, 56 runs and 14 steals across 116 games on the campaign.