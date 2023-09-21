Raley will get an MRI on his left arm Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Raley said his left arm went numb after making a pinch hit appearance in the seventh inning of Wednesday's game. He hadn't appeared in a game since Saturday when he collided with a team staff member during pregame batting practice, and the Rays believe Raley's recent arm problems are likely a result of the collision. More will be known regarding Raley's status when his MRI results come back Thursday, but fantasy managers should consider him day-to-day until then.