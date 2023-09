Raley is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.

Even though the right-handed Kutter Crawford is on the hill for Boston, the lefty-hitting Raley will cede his spot in the lineup to Jonathan Aranda, who gets the nod as the Rays' designated hitter. Over his last 15 games, Raley has mustered a .625 OPS while striking out at a 43.9 percent clip.