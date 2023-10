Raley (neck) won't be included on the Rays' active roster for their wild-card round series with the Rangers that begins Tuesday, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Raley was able to take batting practice Monday and seemed to come out of it with no issues, but the Rays have decided to hold him back for at least the first round of the postseason. The 29-year-old, who is dealing with a cervical strain, could rejoin the roster if the Rays advance to the divisional round.