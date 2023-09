Raley (neck) is hoping to resume swinging a bat over the weekend, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Raley is recovering from a cervical strain and can probably be ruled out for a return in the regular season, but there's a chance he might be ready for the Rays' first postseason series. The 29-year-old had delivered an .824 OPS with 19 homers and 14 steals in 118 games prior to being diagnosed with the injury last week.