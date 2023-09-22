The Rays placed Raley on the 10-day injured list Friday with a cervical strain, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Raley hasn't started a game since colliding with a staff member during batting practice last Saturday, and he reported numbness in his arm following a pinch hit appearance Wednesday. Raley's move to the injured list is retroactive to Thursday, so he will still be eligible to return for the final game of the season Oct. 1, but there's a chance the Rays keep him on the shelf until the postseason. Top prospect Junior Caminero was selected from Double-A Montgomery to fill Raley's spot on the active roster.