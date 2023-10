Raley (neck) took batting practice Monday at Tropicana Field, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Raley has been on the shelf for the last couple weeks with a cervical strain but is trying to convince the Rays he's feeling well enough to be carried on their Wild Card Series roster. The 29-year-old hit .247/.337/.497 with 17 home runs in 363 plate appearances against right-handed pitching in 2023 and, if healthy, would figure to see regular action versus righties in the postseason.