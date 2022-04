Wisler will serve as the opener in Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Wisler has been busy early in the season, as he's made five appearances and covered 4.2 innings. While he's put together an impressive 1.93 ERA and 0.86 WHIP to go along with a 6:1 K:BB, his lack of extended outings indicates that he is unlikely to work more than two frames Tuesday. Josh Fleming is expected to enter the game after Wisler and work multiple innings.