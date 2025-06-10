Fairbanks blew a save opportunity against the Red Sox on Monday, giving up two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one batter in 1.1 innings.

Rays manager Kevin Cash turned to Fairbanks in a key spot with two outs and a runner on base in the bottom of the eighth frame. The right-hander got Jarren Duran to strike out to preserve a one-run lead, and he looked to be in a great position to close things out after Tampa Bay added an insurance run in the to of the ninth. However, Fairbanks couldn't get the job done -- he allowed two runs in the bottom of the inning to allow the game to go into extra frames. The blown save was just the second in 14 attempts for Fairbanks this season, and it was his first since May 8. Prior to Monday, the veteran closer hadn't allowed an earned run in any of his previous nine appearances.