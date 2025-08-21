Fairbanks (4-4) allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits while striking out one across one inning to take the loss Wednesday against the Yankees.

Fairbanks entered the game in the 10th inning with the score knotted at 3-3. He allowed homers to the first two batters he faced, the first longballs he's surrendered in his last six appearances. While his strikeouts remain down, Fairbanks has still been very effective this season by maintaining a 2.85 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 47.1 frames.