Fairbanks earned the save in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Angels, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

After blowing his last save chance on July 30 against the Yankees, Fairbanks has responded with three straight scoreless appearances, striking out six over three innings in that span. Overall, the right-hander is 19-for-23 in save chances this year with a 2.70 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 40:15 K:BB across 43.1 innings.