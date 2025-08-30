Fairbanks gave up two hits and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 23rd save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Nationals.

After blowing his fifth save of the season Wednesday, Fairbanks shook it off and fired 15 of 22 pitches for strikes in Friday's successful conversion. The right-hander has a 2.70 ERA in 10 August innings thanks to three home runs allowed, but he's otherwise been dominant with a 0.80 ERA and 17:0 K:BB.