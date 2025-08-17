Fairbanks allowed a hit and struck out three to earn the save in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Giants.

Fairbanks continues to bounce back from a rough July with a strong August. While he allowed a hit for a third straight outing, he was able to secure his fourth straight save while extending his scoreless streak to six innings. Fairbanks is now 22-for-26 in save chances while pitching to a 2.53 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 44:15 K:BB through a career-high 46.1 innings.