Fairbanks earned a save against the Athletics on Monday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter over one scoreless inning.

Fairbanks had a relatively easy path to a save, as he entered with a three-run lead in the ninth frame. The right-hander gave up a leadoff double but then settled in and retired the next three batters. Fairbanks has now reached 20 saves in each of his past three campaigns, and he has an excellent shot at exceeding his career-best mark of 25 regular-season saves, which he recorded in 2023.