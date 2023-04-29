Fairbanks was removed from Friday's game against the White Sox with a hand injury, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sunreports. He recorded two outs without allowing a run with a walk and a strikeout before exiting.

Fairbanks told reporters that felt numbness in his fingers before exiting, and it's worth pointing out that the right-hander dealt with Raynaud's syndrome -- something that can causes fingers to feel numb in cold weather -- in the past. Fairbanks believes he can pitch again in this series, but his status should be considered day-to-day until updated otherwise.