Fairbanks picked up the save in Friday's 3-0 victory over the Orioles, tossing a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out three and issued one walk.

Fairbanks issued a one-out walk to Adley Rutschman but ultimately worked around it en route to his 11th save. The right-hander is 6-for-6 in save chances since returning from the injured list June 15, and he boasts an elite 14:4 K:BB during that stretch (9.1 innings).