Fairbanks allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 7-6 win over the Giants.

Fairbanks continues to be in control in August. He's tossed five scoreless innings this month, earning three saves while posting a 7:0 K:BB. The closer is up to 21 saves on the year and has maintained a 2.58 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 41:15 K:BB over 45.1 innings. That matches his heaviest workload in any season in the majors, but Fairbanks is showing no signs of slowing down.