Fairbanks (4-5) allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk while striking out one across one inning to take the loss Saturday against the Guardians.

Fairbanks entered the game in the ninth inning with the score tied at 2-2. He allowed the first two batters he faced to reach base, which was enough for the Guardians to push across one run. While Fairbanks wasn't hit particularly hard, he has allowed at least one earned run in six of his 17 appearances and has a 4.15 ERA since the All-Star break.