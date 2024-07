Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 5-4 win against the Yankees.

Arozarena helped the Rays get off an early lead with a two-run blast in the first inning. It was his first long ball over his past nine games and just his second across his past 19 contests. Arozarena does have a respectable 12 home runs on the campaign, though five of those came in an 11-game stretch in early-to-mid May.