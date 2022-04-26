Yarbrough (groin) will make a second rehab start for Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Yarbrough made the Opening Day roster but hit the injured list with a groin strain prior to making his season debut. He struggled significantly during his first rehab start Saturday, walking four and allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit while retiring just a single batter. He'll need at least one more outing to demonstrate that he's ready to return before the Rays feel comfortable activating him.