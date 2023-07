McClanahan (back) was activated from the 15-day injured list Monday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

McClanahan will rejoin the Rays' rotation on Monday in a road start versus the Rangers. The left-hander has missed all of July with a nagging back issue but is ready to go now after skipping a rehab assignment. McClanahan hasn't thrown more than 66 pitches in a start in a month, so he probably won't be ready for a full workload Monday.